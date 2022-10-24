Voter registration on the Suncoast
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting on the Suncoast begins on Monday October 24.
Voting can be done in person or by a mail-in ballot between October 24 and November 6.
Voters must have current valid ID with a signature such as a driver’s license.
You can contact your local county supervisor of elections for details on absentee ballots and early voting registration.
