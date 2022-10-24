Advertise With Us
Voter registration on the Suncoast

Voting locations on the Suncoast.
Voting locations on the Suncoast.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting on the Suncoast begins on Monday October 24.

Voting can be done in person or by a mail-in ballot between October 24 and November 6.

Voters must have current valid ID with a signature such as a driver’s license.

You can contact your local county supervisor of elections for details on absentee ballots and early voting registration.

