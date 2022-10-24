Venice Theatre continues production despite hurricane damage.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Theatre is putting on a scaled-down version of its annual production of The Christmas Carol. The production will take place at the Raymond Center behind the main building due to extensive damage from Hurricane Ian.

The Raymond Center Building was purchased by the Theatre two years ago with plans to use it as an educational building. Now, the space has been transformed with 124 seats around the stage.

Laurie Colton, the marketing director for Venice Theatre stated, “This will be much smaller, but it will be intimate, and the actors will be right there, and you’ll get to see everything up close and personal.”

Plans are in motion to have a lobby with a bar for refreshments ready for opening night.

The Venice theatre plans to have its Pinkerton Theatre ready in the next few months. The main building should be fully restored by Fall of next year.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.