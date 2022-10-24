Advertise With Us
Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man early Monday.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue East in Palmetto at about 3:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 21-year-old male lying in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died a few minutes later.

A witness told investigators the victim was shot during an argument with another man about a mile away. The victim then drove himself to the house on Seventh Street where he collapsed.

Detectives believe the victim and the suspect were acquaintances; several leads are being followed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

