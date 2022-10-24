Suncoast teachers get grants for water conservation programs
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $107,969 in grants to 58 educators within the District as part of the Splash! school grant program.
The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12. Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops.
Splash! grants encourage hands-on student learning through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities as well as engagement of the greater school community through awareness campaigns. Each school district allocates a portion of their annual youth education funding provided by the school district to support the Splash! grants in their county.
The district awarded grants to the following schools/teachers in Manatee and Sarasota counties:
- Bayshore High School - John Silva (Manatee)
- Manatee High School - Boontarika Elswick (Manatee)
- Palmetto High School - Natalie Richard (Manatee)
- Parrish Community High School - Allison Knaust (Manatee)
- Parrish Community High School - Savanna Finley (Manatee)
- Bay Haven School of Basics Plus - Jelena Stojicevic (Sarasota)
- Emma E. Booker Elementary School - Andrew Jaffee (Sarasota)
- Englewood Elementary School - Kim Woike (Sarasota)
- Englewood Elementary School - Lauren Hanrahan (Sarasota)
- Lamarque Elementary School - Jennifer Dehart (Sarasota)
- North Port High School - Zachary Ward (Sarasota)
- Philippi Shores IB World School - Suzette Trapani (Sarasota)
- Suncoast Polytechnical High School - Nina Henderson (Sarasota)
For more information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SchoolGrants
