Suncoast teachers get grants for water conservation programs

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $107,969 in grants to 58 educators within the District as part of the Splash! school grant program.

The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12. Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops.

Splash! grants encourage hands-on student learning through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities as well as engagement of the greater school community through awareness campaigns. Each school district allocates a portion of their annual youth education funding provided by the school district to support the Splash! grants in their county.

The district awarded grants to the following schools/teachers in Manatee and Sarasota counties:

Bayshore High School - John Silva (Manatee)

Manatee High School - Boontarika Elswick (Manatee)

Palmetto High School - Natalie Richard (Manatee)

Parrish Community High School - Allison Knaust (Manatee)

Parrish Community High School - Savanna Finley (Manatee)

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus - Jelena Stojicevic (Sarasota)

Emma E. Booker Elementary School - Andrew Jaffee (Sarasota)

Englewood Elementary School - Kim Woike (Sarasota)

Englewood Elementary School - Lauren Hanrahan (Sarasota)

Lamarque Elementary School - Jennifer Dehart (Sarasota)

North Port High School - Zachary Ward (Sarasota)

Philippi Shores IB World School - Suzette Trapani (Sarasota)

Suncoast Polytechnical High School - Nina Henderson (Sarasota)

