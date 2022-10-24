Advertise With Us
Suncoast teachers get grants for water conservation programs

The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12.(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $107,969 in grants to 58 educators within the District as part of the Splash! school grant program.

The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12. Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops.

Splash! grants encourage hands-on student learning through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities as well as engagement of the greater school community through awareness campaigns. Each school district allocates a portion of their annual youth education funding provided by the school district to support the Splash! grants in their county.

The district awarded grants to the following schools/teachers in Manatee and Sarasota counties:

  • Bayshore High School - John Silva (Manatee)
  • Manatee High School - Boontarika Elswick (Manatee)
  • Palmetto High School - Natalie Richard (Manatee)
  • Parrish Community High School - Allison Knaust (Manatee)
  • Parrish Community High School - Savanna Finley (Manatee)
  • Bay Haven School of Basics Plus - Jelena Stojicevic (Sarasota)
  • Emma E. Booker Elementary School - Andrew Jaffee (Sarasota)
  • Englewood Elementary School - Kim Woike (Sarasota)
  • Englewood Elementary School - Lauren Hanrahan (Sarasota)
  • Lamarque Elementary School - Jennifer Dehart (Sarasota)
  • North Port High School - Zachary Ward (Sarasota)
  • Philippi Shores IB World School - Suzette Trapani (Sarasota)
  • Suncoast Polytechnical High School - Nina Henderson (Sarasota)

For more information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SchoolGrants

