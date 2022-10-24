One dead following crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue.

The roadway was closed for several hours from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd. Police have confirmed that one person has passed away.

“Detectives were on scene along with Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division. Based on evidence at scene, including video, at this time, we do not believe a crime was committed that caused her injuries,” Sarasota Police spokesperson Genevieve Judge told ABC7.

The investigation is ongoing. ABC7 will update this story with more information as it is received.

