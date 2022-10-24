Advertise With Us
Myakka City residents provided with shower and laundry facilities

People in East Manatee County struggling with clean water are being provided with some relief...
People in East Manatee County struggling with clean water are being provided with some relief for the time being.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in East Manatee County who have been struggling to find clean water are being provided with some relief for the time being.

According to Manatee County’s Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan, they started receiving complaints about residents not being able to use their showers or wash their clothes due to contaminated well water.

Shortly after that, the county arranged to send two trailers to the Myakka Community Center to provide some relief.

One trailer is equipped with showers for people to clean themselves up. The other is filled with washers and dryers for laundry purposes.

Logan said he appreciates the community for speaking up so the county could react.

“Being in the community, hearing those individual needs as they come about is really important because then we can react,” he said. “Getting something like this set up right now—or just having the water there, and having it there since the beginning of this situation gives people that extra safety net. If they do need that stuff we’ve got it available for them.”

Tim Moutoux is one of the many in Myakka City who can’t use his privately owned well water due to contamination. So, things like doing the laundry have taken a backseat for the last few weeks. Luckily, he found out about the laundry facility as he was wearing his last set of clean clothes.

“This is my last clean one. I already got it dirty this morning. They got this laundry mat out here. It’s nice- it’s got air conditioning,” said Moutoux. “Nobody likes to ride around in dirty clothes. You know? Plus the showers. I didn’t have any water for a while. That saved me. I was going to have to go uptown and get a hotel or something. I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

The facilities are open from 9am-6pm for the foreseeable future. According to Logan, Manatee County Code Enforcement must be on-site in order to use them.

The health department also has a table set up at the front entrance of the Myakka Community Center for people to test their water if they’re concerned about contamination.

