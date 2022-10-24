Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for money laundering
Englewood Businesses
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
sarasota bay park grand opening
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’