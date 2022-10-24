Advertise With Us
Manatee County Government announces early voting locations

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has released information on early voting practices.

Registered voters in the County can vote starting Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Florida Legislature allows voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day at any designated Early Voting Center. Unlike Election Day when a voter must vote in his or her designated polling place, a voter can vote at any Manatee County Early Voting Center. Remember to bring a valid and current photo and signature ID when you go to vote!

Dates and Hours of Early Voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election Dates:   Monday, October 24, 2022 through Sunday, November 6, 2022

Hours:  8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Early Voting Locations And Status

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

8175 Lakewood Ranch BlvdLakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Manatee County Utilities Admin Office

4410 66th St WBradenton, FL 34210

Palmetto Library

923 6th St WPalmetto, FL 34221

Rocky Bluff Library

6750 US Hwy 301Ellenton, FL 34222

Supervisor of Elections Office

600 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205

