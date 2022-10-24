Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home

Leotis Lester
Leotis Lester(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police have arrested a Jacksonville man after he allegedly broke into a home Oct. 23 and attempted to steal computer equipment.

Police say a woman was awakened in her home on Lady Slipper Avenue to a loud sound. She opened her bedroom door and saw a man trying to open a sliding door at the back of the house.

The homeowner ran into her garage and called police before leaving the home.

When police arrived, investigators say they saw a man leaving the house through the sliding door and arrested him. The suspect, 29-year-old Leotis Lester, had a folding blade, and screwdriver in his possession, police say.

Investigators saw scratch marks and a cut screen on the back lanai door. After Lester’s arrest, the victim told police she saw a trash bag in the master bedroom with her computer and accessories, worth $5,000, inside.

Lester was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

