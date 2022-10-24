Advertise With Us
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms.

A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning.

The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering.

We have a crew on the scene near the Department of Business and Professional Regulation right now.

TFD Spokesman Todd Inserra says there was not a fire burning when firefighters arrived on the scene. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

