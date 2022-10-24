Early voting starts today. Here’s where you can vote in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting kicks off in Sarasota County on Monday and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations.

These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at any one of the following locations:

Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Administration Center, Rm 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice

Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

Shannon Staub Public Library / Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port - Please be aware that the Shannon Staub Public Library early voting location in North Port has moved to the adjoining Suncoast Technical College to accommodate ongoing disaster recovery operations at the library.

Voters who choose to vote early must present photo and signature identification upon check-in at the early voting site and prior to voting.

For more information or assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

