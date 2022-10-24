Early voting begins Monday
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting on the Suncoast begins on Monday Oct. 24.
Voting can be done in person or by a mail-in ballot between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6.
Voters must have current valid ID with a signature such as a driver’s license.
The nine early voting sites in Sarasota County are:
- Sarasota Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Venice Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice
- North Port Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota
- Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
- The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (replaces Sarasota Square Mall early voting site)
- Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice
- Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
You can contact your local county supervisor of elections for details on absentee ballots and early voting registration.
