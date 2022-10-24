Early voting begins Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting on the Suncoast begins on Monday Oct. 24.

Voting can be done in person or by a mail-in ballot between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6.

Voters must have current valid ID with a signature such as a driver’s license.

The nine early voting sites in Sarasota County are:

Sarasota Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (replaces Sarasota Square Mall early voting site)

Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port

You can contact your local county supervisor of elections for details on absentee ballots and early voting registration.

