Early voting begins Monday

Voting locations on the Suncoast.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting on the Suncoast begins on Monday Oct. 24.

Voting can be done in person or by a mail-in ballot between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6.

Voters must have current valid ID with a signature such as a driver’s license.

The nine early voting sites in Sarasota County are:

  • Sarasota Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • Venice Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice
  • North Port Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
  • North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota
  • Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
  • The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (replaces Sarasota Square Mall early voting site)
  • Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
  • Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice
  • Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port

You can contact your local county supervisor of elections for details on absentee ballots and early voting registration.

