SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene of a sailboat fire in Key West Monday morning.

The local fire department was dispatched at about 6:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said. The fire was extinguished but the vessel sank. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by local authorities.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.