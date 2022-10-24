Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Bradenton Police's K-9 Units need your vote!

You can help the Bradenton Police Department with your votes!
You can help the Bradenton Police Department with your votes!(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!

The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will award a total of a $15,000 in grants to six departments for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. The winners are selected by votes and you can vote daily.

Click this link and select the Bradenton Police Department, fill out your information, then click submit. You can also vote though Aftermath’s social media pages by following and COMMENTING on the daily posts with the following: Bradenton Police Department, Bradenton, FL. Facebook: Aftermath Cares

Instagram: @aftermathk9grant

VOTE NOW: aftermath.com/2021-florida-k9-voting/

