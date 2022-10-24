Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An educator and artist who creates sand sculptures brought some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week.

Casey Fabianski, who is not only a teacher and coach at Braden River High School, said he wanted to create something beautiful in a release.

Sand was donated and delivered by the Manatee County Government. Students and faculty were thrilled with the artwork.

“Spreading some love seemed to be a decent remedy,” Fabianski said in a release from Manatee County Schools. “A couple of weeks ago, I sculpted a sand castle honoring Fort Myers Beach – my favorite place and where I learned to sculpt sand 10 years ago.”

That sand sculpture on Siesta Key Beach garnered a lot of interest, so he put on one of his other ‘hats’ and designed a t-shirt that reads, “FMB Strong”.

According to a press release from the school, sales from those shirts have raised more than $1,000 in hurricane relief funds to benefit victims of Ian.

Fabianski teaches commercial art and digital information technology.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included quotes not properly attributed to Manatee County Schools.

