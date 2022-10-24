Agriculture Commissioner Fried releases preliminary damage assessment from Ian

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its preliminary damage assessment for agriculture following Hurricane Ian.

The assessment considered losses to agriculture production and infrastructure and are estimated between $1,180,714,303 and $1,888,305,886.

“While today’s assessment is a preliminary snapshot of the losses to Florida agriculture, it is a critical first step in the process of securing federal disaster aid for our hard-working producers,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “We will continue our close collaboration on the ground with industry partners to gain further insight into the depth and breadth of Ian’s damage. As we move ahead on the road to recovery, I look forward to working with Florida’s Congressional Delegation and our U.S. Senators on a relief package to help restore Florida’s second largest industry.

You can find a complete copy of the FDACS damage assessment here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.