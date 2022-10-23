US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

Advertise With Us
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

“The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time,” the base tweeted.

It provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir sits on about 8,800 acres of land along the Potomac River in Fairfax County and is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington.

The base is home to several Army command headquarters, elements of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard and nine Department of Defense agencies, according to a Department of Defense website that serves the military community. The installation has 2,154 family housing quarters and seven child youth service facilities, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

