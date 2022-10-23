Morning Fog Possible, but Dry Sunny Skies Will Follow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heading into the work week you may experience some morning fog on your commute. It should dissipate around 8 am and more dry and sunny skies will follow. Expect a high of 85 degrees Monday with comfortable humidity as dewpoints top off at 67. There is a ten percent chance of some light inland showers in the late afternoon to early evening hours. If they do develop they should diminish quickly. Expect plenty of sunshine all week. Highs will remain in the 80′s and lows will dip to the 60′s, making it a beautiful Suncoast autumn as we head toward Halloween next Monday. The leaves are beginning to change yellow in northern Georgia, and have already transitioned to orange in parts of Tennessee and West North Carolina.

All is relatively quiet in the tropics. Only a weak disturbance in the mid Atlantic with a very slim chance of development in the next five days. Along the Suncoast beaches, small amounts of Red Tide are present near Venice Beach but no dead fish have been reported.

