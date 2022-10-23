Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.

Red tide (Station)

We still have just over 5 weeks left in Hurricane Season. The Hurricane Center is tracking a weak disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic with only a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. This one never comes anywhere near Florida!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

