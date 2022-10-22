Thousands walk to fight against Breast Cancer at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over five thousand people stood together at Nathan Benderson Park for the 23rd annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota Manatee” event.

The event took place on the morning of Oct. 22 featuring a 5k walk to raise money for breast cancer research and offer support to those in need.

The Mayor of Bradenton, Gene Brown, attended the event. Mayor Brown told ABC7, “This is a celebration for people when you walk. I’ve talked to people already that have lost someone because of this, but they’re out here celebrating that life.”

Another “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” will take place in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on October 29.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.