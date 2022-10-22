Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Thousands walk to fight against Breast Cancer at Nathan Benderson Park

Thousands gather at Nathan Benderson Park to support breast cancer research and survivors.
Thousands gather at Nathan Benderson Park to support breast cancer research and survivors.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over five thousand people stood together at Nathan Benderson Park for the 23rd annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota Manatee” event.

The event took place on the morning of Oct. 22 featuring a 5k walk to raise money for breast cancer research and offer support to those in need.

The Mayor of Bradenton, Gene Brown, attended the event. Mayor Brown told ABC7, “This is a celebration for people when you walk.  I’ve talked to people already that have lost someone because of this, but they’re out here celebrating that life.”

Another “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” will take place in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium on October 29.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for money laundering
The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches

Latest News

Sunny
Temps stay mild, humidity stays low-ish
thumbnail
Futurecast
Englewood Businesses
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian
Warming trend on the way
Beautiful weekend ahead and a bit warmer