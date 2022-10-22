Advertise With Us
Temps stay mild, humidity stays low-ish

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our last 10 days of October are quiet with no significant storms, cooler than average temps and comfortable humidity. Humidity Saturday is very low. Dew points push back into the 50s, followed by 60s Sunday and next week. That’s still comfortable, just not quite as low as the last week. We are tracking a couple of cold fronts that will come close to the Suncoast by the end of the month, but they look dry. One of these fronts could move across Florida just before Halloween. No tricks with it, just cooler temps holding near 80° for a high for our Halloween treat.

We still have just over 5 weeks left in Hurricane Season. The Hurricane Center is tracking a weak disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic with only a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. This one never comes anywhere near Florida!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

