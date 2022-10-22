Sarasota Bay Watch, other organizations unite to clean garbage from Gulf waters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf waters of Sarasota are gorgeous. After all, the beauty here is what brings droves of people to the Suncoast in the first place.

Underneath the waves? That’s another story. Sarasota Bay Watch, alongside the City of Sarasota, Suncoast Reef Rovers, is unearthing the ugly side of our environment by hauling thousands of pounds of trash to the surface.

On Saturday morning, more than 50 volunteers split into teams to clean out the waters below the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier. Divers, assisted by boats and kayaks, plunge below the surface to scrounge up as much debris as they can lift; then other volunteers sort through the garbage, take note of the findings, and pull recyclable items and live crabs from the mess.

Much of the litter pulled out of the water is fishing line. Ronda Ryan, the executive director of Sarasota Bay Watch, explains these webs of litter can create real havoc for marine life swimming in the area. Fish and other animals get caught in the lines over and over until someone can remove the waste.

“Those nets just ghost fish,” Ryan said. “So, they continue to catch, and something may go after that fish, and so they continue to catch and catch and catch. It’s a death trap.”

Aside from nets, there’s all sorts of random items these divers keep pulling out. One eyebrow-raising piece was a 300-pound bench that seemed to have been underwater for some time before volunteers got their hands on it.

Experienced volunteers aren’t surprised.

Trash like that infects piers everywhere, according to members of Suncoast Reef Rovers. Organizers say unfortunately one of the most common problems is that too many people go through single use plastics, then leave them laying around where they’ll eventually blow into the water and are eaten by animals.

So, sometimes those good habits start when experiences like a cleanup can show Suncoast residents firsthand just how many living beings can be hurt by littering. Ryan explained how earlier in the day a large stone crab was pulled out of nets, which gave them a chance to introduce the curiosity to one of the younger volunteers helping at the pier.

“We were able to hand it to a kid who had never been by the water or touched anything like that before,” she said. “So, that was amazing for him.”

Inspiring moments like those are one of many that can encourage every generation to do their part.

If you want to help Sarasota Bay Watch with future projects, you can learn how to do so by clicking here.

