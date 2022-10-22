Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Bay Watch, other organizations unite to clean garbage from Gulf waters

Dozens of volunteers turned out to the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier to scoop up more than a...
Dozens of volunteers turned out to the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier to scoop up more than a thousand pounds of waste that's been doing serious damage to marine life.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf waters of Sarasota are gorgeous. After all, the beauty here is what brings droves of people to the Suncoast in the first place.

Underneath the waves? That’s another story. Sarasota Bay Watch, alongside the City of Sarasota, Suncoast Reef Rovers, is unearthing the ugly side of our environment by hauling thousands of pounds of trash to the surface.

On Saturday morning, more than 50 volunteers split into teams to clean out the waters below the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier. Divers, assisted by boats and kayaks, plunge below the surface to scrounge up as much debris as they can lift; then other volunteers sort through the garbage, take note of the findings, and pull recyclable items and live crabs from the mess.

Much of the litter pulled out of the water is fishing line. Ronda Ryan, the executive director of Sarasota Bay Watch, explains these webs of litter can create real havoc for marine life swimming in the area. Fish and other animals get caught in the lines over and over until someone can remove the waste.

“Those nets just ghost fish,” Ryan said. “So, they continue to catch, and something may go after that fish, and so they continue to catch and catch and catch. It’s a death trap.”

Aside from nets, there’s all sorts of random items these divers keep pulling out. One eyebrow-raising piece was a 300-pound bench that seemed to have been underwater for some time before volunteers got their hands on it.

Experienced volunteers aren’t surprised.

Trash like that infects piers everywhere, according to members of Suncoast Reef Rovers. Organizers say unfortunately one of the most common problems is that too many people go through single use plastics, then leave them laying around where they’ll eventually blow into the water and are eaten by animals.

So, sometimes those good habits start when experiences like a cleanup can show Suncoast residents firsthand just how many living beings can be hurt by littering. Ryan explained how earlier in the day a large stone crab was pulled out of nets, which gave them a chance to introduce the curiosity to one of the younger volunteers helping at the pier.

“We were able to hand it to a kid who had never been by the water or touched anything like that before,” she said. “So, that was amazing for him.”

Inspiring moments like those are one of many that can encourage every generation to do their part.

If you want to help Sarasota Bay Watch with future projects, you can learn how to do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel generic
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for money laundering
The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches

Latest News

Thousands gather at Nathan Benderson Park to support breast cancer research and survivors.
Thousands walk to fight against Breast Cancer at Nathan Benderson Park
Sunny
Temps stay mild, humidity stays low-ish
thumbnail
Futurecast
Englewood Businesses
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian