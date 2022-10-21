Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota woman celebrated her 103 years of life in style.

Olga Hovet participated in her high school homecoming parade 86 years after graduating.

Hovet was selected to be the grand marshal in this year’s Watford City High School homecoming parade.

Officials said Hovet was chosen because she is the oldest living graduate of Watford City High School. On the same day as this year’s parade, Hovet celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Students from her alma mater even sang to the birthday girl as part of the birthday celebration.

From the birthday song to riding in a convertible at the front of the parade, it was Hovet’s day.

“She was waving like a queen. She ate it up. She was beautiful and radiant, and it brought tears to your eyes because you can see what joy it brought her,” said Kristin Rhone, activity director at Good Shepherd Senior Center.

One of Hovet’s sons drove her in the parade, giving the two a trip down memory lane.

Football games and homecoming parades have stood the test of time and remain important traditions in Watford.

“Traditions are really important not only to our school but to our town,” said Amy Polivka, student council adviser.

Hovet said the entire day was very exciting. She has lived in McKenzie County her whole life.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches
A crash has been reported on State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes eastbound lane of State Road 64 at I-75
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide

Latest News

Austin Stephens says he has lost over 100 pounds to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
Recruit loses more than 100 pounds to join Marines: ‘It was worth it’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father...
Funeral home buries wrong body in grave plot, family says
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide