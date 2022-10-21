Warming trend for the Suncoast continues into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been an area of low pressure attached to a frontal boundary to our east promoting midlevel clouds that moved in from the east. That system will continue to lift out to the northeast today, pulling away from the Suncoast.

Back to the west, an expanding area of high pressure will continue to build in, bringing quiet weather. At the surface, a northeast wind will push cool and dry air into the Suncoast.

Cool and crisp mornings with increasing afternoon temperatures will be in the forecast for the next few days. No rainfall is in the forecast as the air remains much too dry. Temperatures will remain below the average for this time of year into the new week. A slight shift in the winds to the east over the weekend will give the high temperatures another bump and we will see low-to-mid-80s by Sunday.

The next chance of rain will come next week as another front approaches. This is the time of year when fronts will start to pass by on a somewhat regular basis. The air is dry so this front will likely not be able to produce any heavy rains, but an isolated light shower will be possible by midweek.

