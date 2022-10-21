Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes.

Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.

Those waters have drained, but the mold festering in its place is unbearable. The danger of walking inside, along with the rancid smell, has made it impossible to effort a significant salvaging expedition. However, it’s a moot point as nothing inside is sanitary enough to keep.

“You never think this is going to happen to you and all of a sudden you wake up and everything you know is gone,” Creech told ABC7 in a zoom call, sitting inside her boyfriend’s house out of town.

Creech, her three kids, her own mother and two pets are all with her trying to figure out what’s next. When news of the hurricane came down, they had no choice but to pack a few small bags of clothes and abandon their house to preserve their own safety.

All of them are alive and well, but Creech is grieving over the loss of her home and one precious item inside that will never be the same.

“When my mom and my son told me my dad’s guitar was ruined in the house, I broke down,” she said. “I sobbed for 20 minutes straight.”

Creech’s father was a lover of music who treasured his guitar, and so when he died, Creech held onto the instrument as a tangible way to feel close to him. All this time she’s kept it close by in her bedroom and never thought in her wildest dreams that she would part with it.

Out of the wreckage, the guitar was found. Sadly, it will never be the same as it’s cracked and soaked in sewage water.

Clothes, furniture and other everyday items can be replaced in time, she said. Something like this, however, is gone for good.

“It’s stuff you can’t get back,” Creech said. “You can’t get that back, y’know? I have to just hold on to the memories I have of my dad because that’s all I have left now.”

With a heavy heart, Creech is focusing on caring for her children as they try to find a new place to in North Port to resume their lives and return to some kind of normalcy. It will be a long and challenging road ahead as she has been cut off from her workplace and funds are starting to run thin.

Despite the obstacles, she’s optimistic the family will make it through this.

“As long as we have each other and rebuild, we can get things. But as long as we have each other, that’s all that matters.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Creech family. If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

