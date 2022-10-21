Sarasota County teachers’ group gets disaster funds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A nonprofit organization supporting teachers in Sarasota County received $350,000 Friday from the Florida Disaster Fund to aid educators in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

At a news conference in Fort Myers, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $2 million in aid will go to groups in six areas hit the hardest by the storm -- Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Hardee, Collier and DeSoto counties.

DeSantis noted educators have worked to reopen school while often putting aside their own personal needs, citing the great need for temporary shelter, and reliable transportation. “There are a whole host of things that need to be done,” he said. “This will provide some help in that regard. We look forward to be able to do more in the days and weeks to come.”

Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, said her organization has had to become adept at providing hurricane relief and the funds received Friday will go a long way toward providing help. “We know schools can be rebuilt ... bridges can be replaced. But the capacity to restore hope, bringing the resiliency to educators back into the classroom to do what they do best, is priceless.”

