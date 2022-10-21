Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.

“My favorite thing about opening a park is seeing families use it and so last week when we came down and opened it, we saw the first families playing on the playground and throwing footballs on the lawn,” said Bill Waddill, the COO of Bay Park Conservancy. “It was just incredible”

The park has secured $65 million to build the next 14 acres to the north. Community members can expect a sunset pier, a food truck village, and shoreline improvements.

“We’ll go up the western shoreline and include resiliency improvements to make our shoreline more resilient to flooding and king high tides,” said Waddill.

City of Sarasota Commissioner Hagen Brody said the goal is to give community members a natural resource to hang out and enjoy and additionally change the face of the bay front.

“To be able to provide access to those natural resources and spaces so close to our downtown and so close to so many people that will be able to enjoy it from all walks of life is really something special,” said Brody. “Something I think we all can be proud of and something our community can be proud of”

Building for the next 14 acres will begin sometime next year, 2023. It will take a total of 3 years to complete.

