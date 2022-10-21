Polk County Sheriff announces large fentanyl bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office announced that it had seized enough fentanyl to kill over 2.7 million.

‘Operation Hot Dirt’ began in Sept. 2022 when detectives received information that an international drug trafficking organization was trafficking multi-kilograms of fentanyl from Mexico to Bradenton and then into Polk County. Undercover detectives arranged to purchase fentanyl priced at $24,000 per kilo from an unidentified source in Mexico.

Locally, the buy was allegedly facilitate by Ignacio Rodriguez of Bradenton. Rodriguez confirmed that the source for the fentanyl in Mexico would only deal in large amounts (kilos) and explained that the price fluctuated based on the quality of the drug.

Officials say during the sting, Rodriguez warned the detectives they could overdose, and suggested they wear a mask and gloves, and drink milk before ingesting the drug to help relieve the sensation of tightness in the chest. He also offered to sell them marijuana, meth, and cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, two other suspects were identified. investigators named Mario Alberto Castro Solache, and Pedro Mondragon, both of North Carolina.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Castro Solache drove to Polk County from North Carolina to meet with detectives to discuss another multi-kilogram sale of fentanyl.

Solache is being charged with conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl. Mondragon was charged with conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl (F1) and bonded out of jail on Oct. 17, 2022.

Rodriguez was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on a Polk County warrant for trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking , unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Manatee County Jail on Oct. 15 after posting bond in the amount of $56,500.

Sheriff Grady Judd said it was the largest fentanyl bust in the department’s history.

