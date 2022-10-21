Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches
A crash has been reported on State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes eastbound lane of State Road 64 at I-75
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
A bomb threat closed several businesses in Gulf Gate Wednesday evening.
Bomb threat clears bar in Gulf Gate

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP
President Joe Biden spoke on the deficit and the economy Friday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: GOP plan would add to deficit, worsen inflation
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%; down for the year