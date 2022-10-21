Advertise With Us
NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA reported they have created a team to further investigate similar reported UAPs.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - We could soon be getting some real answers about reported sightings of unidentified flying objects.

NASA is going to be investigating unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly referred to as UFOs, for the next nine months.

The agency announced a team of 16 people is set to start an independent study.

The team is made up of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former Pentagon officials, and a former NASA astronaut.

They will analyze unclassified data on UAPs gathered by government, civilian and commercial entities and will look at ways NASA can improve its analysis of the data.

NASA plans to release its findings to the public sometime late next year.

