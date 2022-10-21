More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not quite business as usual yet in Englewood, but there are some very positive signs. Farlow’s on the Water was open just days after Hurricane Ian.

“We have about 148 employees, the day after the hurricane hit us, we had at least 35 individuals show up here,” said Keith Farlow, Owner of Farlow’s on the Water. “They were here at 9am to start getting the restaurant ready.”

They’ve been able to feed around 100 line workers and sheriff deputies after they reopened. Other businesses haven’t been as lucky. Extensive damage, connectivity issues or safety concerns have kept several places still closed.

“We just want everything to be safe and proper and we don’t want any harm coming to any customers,” said Ken Stead, General Manager of Cape Haze Marina. “We see something new everyday that needs a little attention, that needs to be fixed.”

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce says of the more than 700 businesses they deal with, about half have reopened. They are working one on one with those businesses to help anyway they can.

“We’re doing everything we can as a chamber to make sure that they’re getting what they need to open back up,” said Doug Izzo, Executive Director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve been working with the governor’s office to get the satellite internet out to people that still don’t have internet.”

Cape Haze Marina is expected to reopen by November 1st. If any businesses or residents have questions or concerns, they can reach out to the Englewood Chamber of Commerce at 941-474-5511 or click this link https://www.englewoodchamber.com/.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.