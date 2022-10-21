Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian

Englewood Businesses
Englewood Businesses(abc7)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not quite business as usual yet in Englewood, but there are some very positive signs. Farlow’s on the Water was open just days after Hurricane Ian.

“We have about 148 employees, the day after the hurricane hit us, we had at least 35 individuals show up here,” said Keith Farlow, Owner of Farlow’s on the Water. “They were here at 9am to start getting the restaurant ready.”

They’ve been able to feed around 100 line workers and sheriff deputies after they reopened. Other businesses haven’t been as lucky. Extensive damage, connectivity issues or safety concerns have kept several places still closed.

“We just want everything to be safe and proper and we don’t want any harm coming to any customers,” said Ken Stead, General Manager of Cape Haze Marina. “We see something new everyday that needs a little attention, that needs to be fixed.”

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce says of the more than 700 businesses they deal with, about half have reopened. They are working one on one with those businesses to help anyway they can.

“We’re doing everything we can as a chamber to make sure that they’re getting what they need to open back up,” said Doug Izzo, Executive Director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve been working with the governor’s office to get the satellite internet out to people that still don’t have internet.”

Cape Haze Marina is expected to reopen by November 1st. If any businesses or residents have questions or concerns, they can reach out to the Englewood Chamber of Commerce at 941-474-5511 or click this link https://www.englewoodchamber.com/.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches
A crash has been reported on State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes eastbound lane of State Road 64 at I-75
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide

Latest News

Warming trend on the way
Beautiful weekend ahead and a bit warmer
sarasota bay park grand opening
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
gavel generic
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for money laundering