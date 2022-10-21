Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk to be held Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 a.m.

The fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will bring thousands of supporters for the 5K walk in the park at Nathan Benderson.

Be mindful that there are a few spots around the park that are marked with traffic cones or cordons, and the playground remains closed,

Here’s what you need to know before you go!

Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement. We are making it easier for anyone, anywhere to make an impact. We know the future can be free from breast cancer. We’re asking you to join the movement and sign up to save lives.

Making Strides of Sarasota Manatee

Walk Day Info

Day of Guide Guide Information can be found HERE

Parking for the walk will open at 7:30 am. All parking will be on the island at Nathan Benderson Park.

Event Festival Area and Registration will open at 7:30 am on walk day. Only those who are not yet registered need to check in on walk day. ALL participants need to be registered in order to participate in the walk and activities.

Walk starts at 8:30 am. There will be both a 1 mile and 3 mile option to accommodate all abilities. Due to Hurricane Ian’s effects, both the 1 mile and 3 mile routes will be “Out and Back” and not across the lake at the park.

Water Stops will be located in the Event Festival Area as well as along the route. Please stay hydrated!

