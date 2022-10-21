Ian flood insurance payments at $113M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has paid out $113 million under the National Flood Insurance Program after Hurricane Ian.

The program has received more than 41,000 flood-insurance claims, and the $113 million includes $80 million in advance payments, the agency said in a news release. Residents who have mortgages on properties in designated flood zones are required to have flood insurance, which is mostly purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program.

But most Floridians don’t have flood insurance, exacerbating problems from Ian, which caused flooding across the state. Residential property-insurance policies cover wind damage, but not flood damage. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before moving through Central Florida.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.