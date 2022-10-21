Advertise With Us
Ian flood insurance payments at $113M

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Florida and a group of men from the Panhandle are in Naples helping those affected.(KFDA)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has paid out $113 million under the National Flood Insurance Program after Hurricane Ian.

The program has received more than 41,000 flood-insurance claims, and the $113 million includes $80 million in advance payments, the agency said in a news release. Residents who have mortgages on properties in designated flood zones are required to have flood insurance, which is mostly purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program.

But most Floridians don’t have flood insurance, exacerbating problems from Ian, which caused flooding across the state. Residential property-insurance policies cover wind damage, but not flood damage. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before moving through Central Florida.

