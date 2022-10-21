Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Fatal traffic crash in DeSoto County

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal traffic crash happened around 3:20pm on Friday October 21st in DeSoto County.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road-760A when it turned directly in front of a truck that was traveling westbound on County Road-760A. The front of truck collided with the motorcycle at the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by DeSoto County E.M.S. The Florida Highway

Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating this crash.

