Bradenton man shot to death; police seeking suspects

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are looking for leads after a man was shot to death in Bradenton Thursday night, authorities say.

Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.

Detectives say they are pursuing several leads in this case but have declined to provide any additional details.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

