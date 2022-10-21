Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An artist who creates sand sculptures worked to bring some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week.

The sculptor, who typically spends his days in a classroom or on the football field, took six hours to build the “Love Myakka” sandcastle. Casey Fabianski is a teacher and coach at Braden River High School and he wanted to find a way to find some beauty in the chaos of Hurricane Ian.

Sand was donated and delivered by Manatee County Government.

Myakka City Elementary Principal Carol Ricks said the sculpture brought smiles to everyone at school.

“Spreading some love seemed to be a decent remedy,” said Mr. Fabianski. “A couple of weeks ago, I sculpted a sand castle honoring Fort Myers Beach – my favorite place and where I learned to sculpt sand 10 years ago.”

That sand sculpture on Siesta Key Beach garnered a lot of interest, so he put on one of his other ‘hats’ and designed a t-shirt that reads, “FMB Strong”. Proceeds from shirt sales have raised more than $1,000 in hurricane relief funds to benefit Fort Myers Beach and other affected areas.

Mr. Fabianski teaches commercial art and digital information technology at BRHS, “Home of the Pirates”.

He also coaches junior varsity football and flag football.

When asked, “Where do you find the time?”

Mr. Fabianski laughed. “You can always make time for things that matter. When things are important enough, you’ll find the time.”

