Beautiful weekend ahead and a bit warmer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will keep skies clear for most of the weekend. Winds will stay out of the NE at 10-15 mph which will keep temperatures slightly below average on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 80 at the beach and near 85 well inland.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and just a few clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and no mention of any rain.

The weather should stay tranquil through the work week with little chance for rain as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures will be close to the seasonable averages. The normal high is 85 and low is 67 degrees.

The tropics are quiet for now and we are not expecting anything to pop up over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.