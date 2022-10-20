Advertise With Us
Skies will be clear to see the Orionid Meteor shower

Warmer weekend ahead
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday morning is the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. You may see up to 20 meteors per hour. The shower started in late Sept. and lasts through November 22nd. The meteors are a result of the earth passing through the dust and debris cloud left behind from Haley’s comet. Skies should clear up in time for the peak which is best seen from midnight through 5 a.m. It will be cool with temperatures in the low 60′s to upper 50′s.

Best time is after midnight and you should look to the SSE, but you can see them in all...
Best time is after midnight and you should look to the SSE, but you can see them in all directions(WWSB)

Friday look for mostly sunny skies to start the day with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We will warm into the mid to upper 70s by mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday look for a little warmer weather to move in as lows will be in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with no chance for rain. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60′s to start the day and will warm into the low to mid 80′s by mid afternoon. The humidity will stay fairly low through the weekend.

On Monday we will see a slight increase in temperatures and humidity. Skies will stay mostly sunny on Monday with lows in the mid 60′s and highs in the mid 80′s.

Look for typical late Oct. weather to continue through the rest of the work week next week.

The tropics remain quiet for now.

