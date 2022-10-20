Advertise With Us
Ringling College exhibit celebrates Newtown history

The exhibit is free of charge and runs through Oct. 22
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition and Ringling College of Art + Design have teamed up to present an exhibition celebrating Newtown history.

The art exhibition is called Courage, Dignity, and Determination: The Newtown History Series.

It features art created by current Ringling College students about the contributions of African Americans in Sarasota, from its earliest days to the present.

The exhibition showcases winners from a series of competitions “who engaged directly with the history of those contributions in creative ways that can help bring the Newtown Alive stories to a wider audience within Sarasota,” the college said.

The exhibit is free of charge and runs through Oct. 22 on the Ringling College campus in Gallery 123.

