Reward offered for information on fishing pier shooting

(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A $5,000 reward has been offered for information in the case of a man shot to death Oct. 14 on the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier.

A witness reported hearing several gunshots at the pier that afternoon and saw a vehicle drive away. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies were called, who found 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez dead in his vehicle of multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are actively following several leads. Detectives believe this was a targeted attack, and not a random shooting.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering the reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

