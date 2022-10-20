Operation Blue Roof extends deadline

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Army Corps of Engineers’ Operation Blue Roof extended its deadline for people to get their damaged roof covered free of charge.

Originally the Army Corps of Engineers was supposed to end their service on Oct. 23. However, due to high demand, the crew is extending the deadline until Nov. 1.

According to their spokesperson, Sue Garand, the decision came after a major influx of applicants.

“In Sarasota County we’ve gotten over 500 roofs done already. We are ramping up and doing an average of 900 roofs a day. We’ve had over 20,000 people sign up for our program. Probably over 4,000 of those were here in Sarasota County. We’re happy with the numbers and we’re real happy with how the work is going,” she said.

One man took advantage of the services and sent an application. He said within just a couple of days, a gentleman showed up to survey the roof and determined the need to be fixed by Operation Blue Roof.

A short time after, a crew showed up from Texas to install it.

Garand expressed her gratitude to those helping with the project and said, “Our contractors are really revved up and anxious to get these on. They’re doing a better job in this recovery than ever before and we just keep improving. I’m really proud of everyone who is helping us, working for us, and with us.”

You can apply to have your roof assessed here.

