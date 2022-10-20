Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Operation Blue Roof extends deadline

Originally the Army Corps of Engineers was supposed to end their service on October 23rd....
Originally the Army Corps of Engineers was supposed to end their service on October 23rd. However, due to high demand the crew are extending until November 1st.(abc7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Army Corps of Engineers’ Operation Blue Roof extended its deadline for people to get their damaged roof covered free of charge.

Originally the Army Corps of Engineers was supposed to end their service on Oct. 23. However, due to high demand, the crew is extending the deadline until Nov. 1.

According to their spokesperson, Sue Garand, the decision came after a major influx of applicants.

“In Sarasota County we’ve gotten over 500 roofs done already. We are ramping up and doing an average of 900 roofs a day. We’ve had over 20,000 people sign up for our program. Probably over 4,000 of those were here in Sarasota County. We’re happy with the numbers and we’re real happy with how the work is going,” she said.

One man took advantage of the services and sent an application. He said within just a couple of days, a gentleman showed up to survey the roof and determined the need to be fixed by Operation Blue Roof.

A short time after, a crew showed up from Texas to install it.

Garand expressed her gratitude to those helping with the project and said, “Our contractors are really revved up and anxious to get these on. They’re doing a better job in this recovery than ever before and we just keep improving. I’m really proud of everyone who is helping us, working for us, and with us.”

You can apply to have your roof assessed here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches
The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
Have you seen Ann Joseph?
Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm
Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
A crash has been reported on State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes eastbound lane of State Road 64 at I-75

Latest News

Have you seen these two?
AMBER Alert issued for missing Columbia County teen
The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program may be coming to Booker Elementary School.
Booker kindergarteners may soon be two-wheeling -- by themselves
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
The exhibit is free of charge and runs through Oct. 22
Ringling College exhibit celebrates Newtown history