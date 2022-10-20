Hurricane Ian leaves devastating agricultural impacts in its wake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s agriculture industry stands to lose more than $1 billion because of Hurricane Ian, a new report says.

The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture earlier this week released its assessment of the agricultural production losses associated with Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Agriculture released the report containing crops, livestock, and animal products. The organization estimates a potential loss of up to $1.56 billion for Florida producers.

According to the study, Ian affected nearly five million acres of agricultural lands, 60% of which was grazing land. Flooding destroyed fields of vegetables, fruit and citrus.

Researches wrote that in addition to the citrus industry, Florida produces about 50% of the U.S. tomato crops during the winter months. This could cause an increase in prices of tomatoes at the grocery store.

