FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.
FDOT shared this photo showing the damage caused by Ian.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath.

“The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it hard to believe that repairs could be quickly completed that would allow residents to return home,” FDOT wrote in a Facebook post. “After 8,200 loads of fill dirt, 2,400 loads of rock, and 4,000 tons of asphalt, this is what those damaged sections of the Causeway now look like thanks to the hard work of our team, contractors, and partners.”

The Causeway reopened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

FDOT, in partnership with Lee County, has completed emergency repairs to several other damaged bridges in the Lee County area, including repairs to the Pine Island Bridge in less than three days in addition to Big Carlos Pass, Big Hickory, Little Carlos Pass, and New Pass Bridges.

