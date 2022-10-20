Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Coldest morning of the season on Thursday

Warmer weekend ahead
A record low high temperature was set today. It only warmed to 69° today eclipsing the old mark...
A record low high temperature was set today. It only warmed to 69° today eclipsing the old mark of 71 set back in 1930(Norm Schimmel | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill will last just a couple more days and then we warm back to the 80s by Saturday. We set a record on Wednesday as the high only warmed to 69 degrees. This was the coolest day on record for Sarasota, the old mark was 71° set back in 1930.

Record low high temperature of 69°
Record low high temperature of 69°(WWSB)

We will see lows well below the average to start the day on Thursday. The normal low is around 67°. Temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees cooler than this on Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph which will make it feel even cooler. So grab the jacket or sweater as you head out on Thursday morning you are going to need it.

There will be abundant sunshine on Thursday with highs warming only into the low 70′s, which is well below the average of 85°.

Friday will be a little warmer but still fairly cool. It will be sunny Friday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Should be a really nice day with low humidity still hanging around.

On Saturday high pressure will still keep skies mostly sunny with temperatures and humidity slowly getting back to normal for this time of year. Highs near the coast will be around 80 and low 80′s elsewhere.

Sunday will be more like late October with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Tropics remain quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warming up for the weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 10/19/2022

Most Read

Christmas Festival
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
Halloween is coming to Nathan Benderson Park
Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake coming next week!
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

Latest News

The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon...
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
In 1952, Mantle's All-Star career had just begun
Certified Sports Guaranty certifies Mickey Mantle card worth $2 million
North Port businesses that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian can get help from the city.
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm