Cardinal Mooney Football team helps raise supplies for rivals after Ian

Cardinal Mooney students raised funds for their rivals who were hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Cardinal Mooney students raised funds for their rivals who were hit hard by Hurricane Ian.(Cardinal Mooney)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cardinal Mooney High School and Bishop Verot might be athletic rivals, but that didn’t stop Mooney students to organize a school-wide drive.

The Cardinal Mooney Football team organized the drive to collect much-needed items for Bishop Verot players and students that have lost so much due to Hurricane Ian.

 Several Mooney players and coaches loaded up a U-Haul truck filled with donations to give to Verot players and students.  

The two teams will square off for Mooney’s homecoming game Friday, Oct. 21. We are proud of our team for their call to help during this difficult time in Ft. Myers.  Kick-off is 7:00 pm.

