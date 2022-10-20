Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Booker kindergarteners may soon be two-wheeling -- by themselves

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program may be coming to Booker Elementary School.
The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program may be coming to Booker Elementary School.(Photo courtesy of the Strider Education Foundation)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Educators at Emma E. Booker Elementary are raising money to start a new program that will use PE class to teach kindergartners how to ride a bike.

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in 2017. The program was launched in 2018 and is currently running in more than 700 schools across the U.S.

“The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being and instills confidence which can lead to better focus in the classroom,” said the Foundation’s executive director, Lisa Weyer.

The program is expected to teach approximately 62 Booker kindergarten students every year how to ride a bike. With the equipment expected to last 7-10 years, this will touch up to 620 kids over the next decade.

Each school raises funds for 24 small bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one instructor bike, and certified curriculum teacher training.

The course is designed for kids to be able to progress from balance to riding a bike in eight lessons.

To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit this website.

