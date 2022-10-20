Bomb threat clears bar in Gulf Gate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An argument at a bar in Gulf Gate bar led to a bomb threat and evacuations Wednesday night, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a man got into a verbal altercation with patrons at Hurricane Mikes bar in the 200 block of Mall Drive, deputies said. As he was leaving, witnesses said he made several comments about having a bomb in his backpack.

This prompted several calls to 911. Deputies quickly responded, identified the suspect and took him into custody. The backpack was left in the middle of the road near Mall Drive and Gateway Avenue.

The immediate area was cleared as well as some nearby establishments while deputies with a robot examined the backpack.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman could not identify the suspect in custody or say if deputies found anything suspicious in the backpack.

