AMBER Alert issued for missing Columbia County teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The alert has been issued for Ashlynn Cox, last seen in Beech Street in Lake City, Florida. Cox was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and lime green and white Adidas shoes.

She may be in the company of Jesse Hammersla, 27, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short sleeved button down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

The pair may be traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with FL tag 9466AS. The vehicle has a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield.

There are no hubcaps on the vehicle and the tires appear all black. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida area.

Have you seen these two? (FDLE)

