Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

After a cold start, the Suncoast starts a warm-up

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a climatologically significant cold start to the day, a warming trend will start this afternoon.

The combination of a slight wind shift, slowly increasing moisture in the air, less cloud cover, and a still adequately high sun angle, will allow our temperatures to climb several degrees above yesterday’s afternoon high.

The cold and dry air mass that is over us will continue to modify and warm each day for the next several days until we are back into the 80s by the weekend.

Moisture available to produce rainfall will still be lacking until next week, so we will stay dry into the weekend. Perhaps by Tuesday of next week we will start to work in small chances of rain. For those interested in preliminary long-range outlooks that include Halloween, the newest data which came out yesterday suggests average rain fall for this time of year and hints at above average temperatures.

The tropics remain calm.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Ann Joseph?
Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date
Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
Tuesday, the City of North Port correcting rumors being circulated by residents about a dam...
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

Latest News

mantle card
Mickey Mantle baseball card worth $2 million
red tide
DOH Sarasota issues Red Tide advisory for several beaches
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 19, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - October 19, 2022