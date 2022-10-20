After a cold start, the Suncoast starts a warm-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a climatologically significant cold start to the day, a warming trend will start this afternoon.

The combination of a slight wind shift, slowly increasing moisture in the air, less cloud cover, and a still adequately high sun angle, will allow our temperatures to climb several degrees above yesterday’s afternoon high.

The cold and dry air mass that is over us will continue to modify and warm each day for the next several days until we are back into the 80s by the weekend.

Moisture available to produce rainfall will still be lacking until next week, so we will stay dry into the weekend. Perhaps by Tuesday of next week we will start to work in small chances of rain. For those interested in preliminary long-range outlooks that include Halloween, the newest data which came out yesterday suggests average rain fall for this time of year and hints at above average temperatures.

The tropics remain calm.

