After building damaged by Ian, Venice Theatre announces new dates for ‘Kinky Boots’

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After the roof was torn off the main building of Venice Theatre, the community gathered to help clear up the mess. Organizers are also working on how to complete the rest of the season of shows.

The cast of the show “Kinky Boots” was already in rehearsal at the time of the storm. The show had been expected to open Oct. 21.

Director/Choreographer Brad Wages had made it through most of the big numbers; Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky had taught all of the songs; Tim Wisgerhof had completed the scenic design which was being built by volunteers. A pair of 16-foot, sparkly, red high-heeled boots were taking up space in the scene shop.

Hoping to present the show as planned, theatre leadership worked hard to find a performance space for November, but after negotiations with a few different venues, it became clear that the alternative locations were either too small or already booked.

The theatre decided to push forward the opening one year. The Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical based on the 2005 British film will open in the rebuilt main stage Jervey Theatre on Jan. 12, 2024 and run through Feb. 11, 2024.

Subscribers and single-ticket holders who already have tickets for the show will be contacted by the box office to exchange their seats for a date in the 2024 run.

Fortunately, theatregoers will not have to wait until the damaged Jervey Theatre is repaired to enjoy a Venice Theatre show. “A Christmas Carol” will bring holiday cheer to the community Dec. 2-19.

That show will be performed in the Raymond Center (named for major donor Carole Raymond), situated on the north end of the theatre’s three-building campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W.

The building that once housed the temporary library is slated to serve as the theatre’s Arts Education Center, but for now it will house a temporary 124-seat thrust theater.

Venice Theatre’s team is putting the final touches on a plan to use the Raymond Center and its 90-seat black box Pinkerton Theatre for presenting most of the remaining shows of its 2022-2023 season.

The Pinkerton Theatre is expected to be ready in January 2023. Plans are also underway to offer the popular concert series in another location. The theatre will announce the revised 2022-2023 schedule in the coming days. Community members are encouraged to donate to the theatre’s hurricane recovery at www.venicetheatre.org/donate. Those interested in auditioning for ″A Christmas Carol” this Saturday, Oct. 22 may learn more and sign up at www.venicetheatre.org/audition.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.