Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

After building damaged by Ian, Venice Theatre announces new dates for ‘Kinky Boots’

Venice Theatre starting to make progress towards rebuilding.
Venice Theatre starting to make progress towards rebuilding.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After the roof was torn off the main building of Venice Theatre, the community gathered to help clear up the mess. Organizers are also working on how to complete the rest of the season of shows.

The cast of the show “Kinky Boots” was already in rehearsal at the time of the storm. The show had been expected to open Oct. 21.

Director/Choreographer Brad Wages had made it through most of the big numbers; Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky had taught all of the songs; Tim Wisgerhof had completed the scenic design which was being built by volunteers. A pair of 16-foot, sparkly, red high-heeled boots were taking up space in the scene shop.

Hoping to present the show as planned, theatre leadership worked hard to find a performance space for November, but after negotiations with a few different venues, it became clear that the alternative locations were either too small or already booked.

The theatre decided to push forward the opening one year. The Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein musical based on the 2005 British film will open in the rebuilt main stage Jervey Theatre on Jan. 12, 2024 and run through Feb. 11, 2024.

Subscribers and single-ticket holders who already have tickets for the show will be contacted by the box office to exchange their seats for a date in the 2024 run.

Fortunately, theatregoers will not have to wait until the damaged Jervey Theatre is repaired to enjoy a Venice Theatre show. “A Christmas Carol” will bring holiday cheer to the community Dec. 2-19.

That show will be performed in the Raymond Center (named for major donor Carole Raymond), situated on the north end of the theatre’s three-building campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W.

The building that once housed the temporary library is slated to serve as the theatre’s Arts Education Center, but for now it will house a temporary 124-seat thrust theater.

Venice Theatre’s team is putting the final touches on a plan to use the Raymond Center and its 90-seat black box Pinkerton Theatre for presenting most of the remaining shows of its 2022-2023 season.

The Pinkerton Theatre is expected to be ready in January 2023. Plans are also underway to offer the popular concert series in another location. The theatre will announce the revised 2022-2023 schedule in the coming days. Community members are encouraged to donate to the theatre’s hurricane recovery at www.venicetheatre.org/donate. Those interested in auditioning for ″A Christmas Carol” this Saturday, Oct. 22 may learn more and sign up at www.venicetheatre.org/audition.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
DOH-Sarasota issues Red Tide Advisory for several south county beaches
Have you seen Ann Joseph?
Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm
Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Tuesday, the City of North Port correcting rumors being circulated by residents about a dam...
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

Latest News

A bomb threat closed several businesses in Gulf Gate Wednesday evening.
Bomb threat clears bar in Gulf Gate
Hurricane Ian leaves devastating agricultural impacts in its wake
Reward offered for information on fishing pier shooting
WARMIING TREND STARTS TODAY
After a cold start, the Suncoast starts a warm-up